DENVER (CBS4) – If you’re making plans to be outside on Sunday be sure to keep an eye to the sky after 1 pm, especially along the Front Range. We could see some active weather thanks to a cold front that will move in overnight.

Moisture will increase after the front passes and that will set the stage for some afternoon storms on Sunday that could reach severe limits. Large hail will be of particular concern along with wind gusts that top 60 mph.

Areas in green on the map below will have the highest chance to see a storm. Right now that risk is low on our 5-point scale but don’t let that put your guard down. Some of our busiest severe weather days have been when the outlook is only marginal.

There will be a few wild cards on Sunday that will determine how active the storms will be; those are morning cloud cover and afternoon heating. Stay tuned and we will keep you posted with our latest forecast thoughts!