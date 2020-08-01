CBSN DenverWatch Now
CHATFIELD STATE PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – A search and recovery operation resumed at Chatfield State Park early Saturday morning. Colorado Parks and Wildlife sent a Marine Evidence Recovery Team out at 2 a.m.

CPW, West Metro Fire and South Metro Fire responded to the swim beach on Friday afternoon for an adult who did not resurface from the water.

(credit: South Metro Fire Rescue)

Crews used sonar equipment to search the last point where the person was seen.

Storms and wind on Friday capsized a rescue boat, but everyone was able to be rescued by other rescue crews.

(credit: South Metro Fire Rescue)

Crews declared the missing a recovery instead of a rescue two hours after searching for the adult.

