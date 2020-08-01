CHATFIELD STATE PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – A search and recovery operation resumed at Chatfield State Park early Saturday morning. Colorado Parks and Wildlife sent a Marine Evidence Recovery Team out at 2 a.m.
Our Marine Evidence Recovery Team searched for the missing person at Chatfield State Park into the 2 a.m. hour overnight. They are returning to search & recovery operations this morning along with dive teams from @SouthMetroPIO and @WestMetroFire. pic.twitter.com/BgNNtMEKMJ
— CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) August 1, 2020
CPW, West Metro Fire and South Metro Fire responded to the swim beach on Friday afternoon for an adult who did not resurface from the water.
Crews used sonar equipment to search the last point where the person was seen.
Storms and wind on Friday capsized a rescue boat, but everyone was able to be rescued by other rescue crews.
Crews declared the missing a recovery instead of a rescue two hours after searching for the adult.
