Comments
(CBS4) – A man who was climbing on Longs Peak and took a fall that was estimated to be between 600 and 800 feet has died. Witnesses said he was not roped in while he was climbing a rock face on Thursday.
His name has not been released but authorities said he was 26 and lived in Golden.
The accident happened on the Broadway Ledge, near Fields Chimney on the east face of Longs.
Officials say on average two people die trying to climb the challenging mountain in Rocky Mountain National Park each year. This is the first known death on the mountain in 2020.
The victim’s body was located on the base of the Chimney, flown to a helispot in the Upper Beaver Meadows area of the park at 3:45 p.m. and then transferred to the Boulder County Coroner.
It’s important to note that the victim fell from a climbing route on Longs Peak; the Keyhole route involves no more than rock-scrambling and is safer, though people come to grief on it too when the weather is bad.