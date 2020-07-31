Comments
(CBS4) – Usually on the Labor Day holiday weekend you’re bound to see firefighters out and about collecting funds as they hold out boots during the annual Fill the Boot fundraising campaign. This year that fundraiser is going online only due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The campaign is a combined effort of the Colorado Professional Fire Fighters and the Muscular Dystrophy Association and helps children and adults with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related muscle-debilitating diseases live longer and grow stronger.
You can help the campaign out online by visiting filltheboot.donordrive.com.