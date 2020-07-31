DENVER (CBS4) – Two new lion cubs born at the Denver zoo three months ago now have names. Meet Oskar and Araali!
The cubs were born on April 27th at the zoo to mom Kamara and dad Tobias.
It's nearly #ColoradoDay and the results are in! As @mayorhancock explains, our littlest 🦁🦁 are named Oskar—after @oskarblues—and Araali, which means strength of thunder! We raised nearly $53000 & we couldn’t have done it without generous matching gifts from our donors and YOU! pic.twitter.com/p0uU65m3Sx
— Denver Zoo (@DenverZoo) July 31, 2020
Oskar was named for Oskar Blues, based in Longmont. Araali means “strength of thunder.” The zoo also announced they raised $53,000 through donations.
The lion cubs join a pride of five lions, including Tobias and Kamara – Sabi, an unrelated 7-year-old female, Neliah, mother to Kamara, and Tatu, born to Tobias and Neliah in July 2019.