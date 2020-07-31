Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– Denver Mayor Michael Hancock said the City and County of Denver has issued about two dozen citations in relation to the face covering mandate. Most were for failure to wear a face covering.
Everyone above age 3 in Denver is required to wear a face mask outside their home when they cannot maintain a safe distance from people due to the coronavirus pandemic. People who have medical conditions that would prevent them from being able to wear a face covering are exempt from the order.
Violators will be cited and could face up to a $999 fine or additional civil penalties.
An officer can’t ask to see your Medical history or any other official. Everyone just need’s to remember to tell them you have asthma or something else. Cased closed.