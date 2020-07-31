Fans Missing From Coors Field During Colorado Rockies Home Opener Impact BusinessesIt may be the Home Opener for the Colorado Rockies, but this year is like no other at Coors Field.

Broncos Release Tight End Jeff HeuermanThe Denver Broncos announced on Friday they have released tight end Jeff Heuerman.

'Winning It Was The Best Feeling In The World': Sofia Kenin On 2020 Australian Open, World TeamTennis On CBS SportsThe fourth ranked women's tennis player discusses her World Team Tennis experience, winning the 2020 Australian Open and beating Serena Williams at the French Open.

Rockies Creative Social Media Team Helps Fans At Home Experience Coors FieldRockies baseball is back but it’s unlike anything we’ve seen before. There are no fans in the stands, which is why it’s especially important for the team’s social media team to be on its game.

CSU Shuts Down Rams Football Practice, Workouts After 8 Players Test Positive For CoronavirusWeeks before the college football season was scheduled to begin, Colorado State University has already shut down all Rams Football practices, workouts and meetings amid an outbreak of coronavirus.

Broncos CEO Joe Ellis Working With Mayor, Governor On Fan Attendance PuzzleThe Denver Broncos are set to host the Tennessee Titans on Sept. 14. What’s not known is how many fans will be allowed in.