Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– During the month of August, members of the military can enjoy Colorado State Parks for free. Admission fees will be waived for active duty military, veterans and the National Guard.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife said free admission is being given to places like Chatfield State Park and Cherry Creek State Park to honor the brave men and women who have served.
Those who are eligible can pickup a free August Military Pass at any state park or CPW office by showing proof of service, beginning Aug. 1.