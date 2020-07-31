State Health Department Reached A One Year Goal Of Increasing Number Of Vaccinations Amongst Kindergartners In The StateThe goal to increase the number of kindergartners receiving vaccinations was reached according to new data. Colorado has an overall vaccination rate of 94% among school age children.

15 minutes ago

Underpass Designed To Make Hampden & Colorado Intersection Safer For Pedestrians, CyclistsA busy intersection in Denver will be closed this weekend as crews build an underpass. The hope is that the area at Hampden and Colorado Boulevard will be safer for pedestrians and cyclists.

26 minutes ago

Mayor Hancock: Denver May Clear Homeless Camps Without WarningDenver Mayor Michael Hancock affirmed that city officials will continue to clear out homeless encampments and said they may do it without warning.

28 minutes ago

The Group 10 For 10 Is Hosting An Event To Educate People On Immigration ProblemsTonight the group called 10 for 10 is hosting an event to educate the community on immigration problems and offer resources to those who may need them.

29 minutes ago

Severe Storms Possible This WeekendWatch Lauren Whitney's forecast

33 minutes ago

Community Shows Up To Help After Pueblo MLK Statue Gets VandalizedA hate crime investigation is underway in Colorado after someone vandalized a statue of Martin Luther King, Jr. and Emmett Till. It stands outside the Friendly Harbor Community Center on North Grand Avenue in Pueblo.

36 minutes ago