CHATFIELD STATE PARK, Colo. (CBS4)– The South Metro Fire Rescue Dive Team rushed to the swim beach at Chatfield State Park on Friday afternoon. One adult was reported missing near the swim beach at 3:22 p.m.
Dive Rescuers are on the water and being assisted by @CPW_NE Rangers. The last seen point has been marked and sonar is being used to look for the missing person. pic.twitter.com/qu2T8U0qBx
— South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) July 31, 2020
During the search a rescue boat capsized in the gusty thunderstorm winds. Everyone on board the rescue boat was accounted for and not hurt.
The person reported missing was seen swimming in the water on Friday afternoon before he went under and failed to surface.
West Metro Fire Rescue and the Colorado Parks and Wildlife rangers are assisting in the search.
The last seen point for the adult has been marked and sonar is being used to look for the missing person.
Unfortunately, crews determined that the mission was declared a recovery instead of a rescue about two hours after the person was last seen.