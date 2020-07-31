MESA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters are working on a new wildland fire burning near Palisade. The 45 Fire is burning in the Rapid Creek area near the western Colorado town.
The wildfire was first reported Thursday evening around 5 p.m. near Interstate 70 and Mile Marker 45. It quickly spread to the Rapid Creek area, fueled by wind and dry vegetation. As of midday Friday, it had burned 16 acres.
Roughly 20 homes were evacuated.
Both I-70 and U.S. 6 were closed for several hours, but both have since reopened.
So far, one home, four sheds and several power poles were burned. Several other buildings were damaged. Xcel Energy is working on restoring service to everyone affected.
So far, no one has been hurt.
Crews from the Palisade Fire Department, Clifton Fire Protection District, De Beque Fire Protection District, Lands end Fire Protection District, East Orchard Mesa Fire Department, Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado Department of Transportation, Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control, Xcel Energy, Rifle Aircaft, and the Bureau of Land Management are all on scene.
At this time, the evacuation zone is still only open to local residents. One adult and their dog was displaced.