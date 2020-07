Renaming Stapleton: Final Chance To Get In Votes For Either 'Skyview' Or 'Central Park'Thursday is the final day for Denver and Aurora residents to vote on the final name change for the Stapleton neighborhood.

12 minutes ago

DNA Leads To Identification Of Target Shoplifter Who Attacked EmployeesA man police described as having "violent tendencies" is at large after allegedly trying to steal from a Colorado Target store.

1 hour ago

Brandon Steele Will Spend Nearly 30 Years In PrisonBrandon Steele was one of two men involved in a home invasion in Greeley.

2 hours ago

Protesters Planning To Be At Site Of Homeless Camp Sweep AgainMany homeless people were urged to move to more acceptable shelter at the National Western Complex or the Coliseum and offered bus rides as well as the potential of vouchers for other housing, but there weren’t many takers.

2 hours ago

At Least 8 Colorado State University Football Players Test Positive For COVID-19Colorado State University says it will pause football team activities after eight known positive tests for COVID-19.

3 hours ago

Remote Learning Decisions Being Made In School Districts In Denver Metro AreaSome decisions, like Cherry Creek Schools, are still being made.

3 hours ago