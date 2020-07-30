EDGEWATER, Colo. (CBS4) – A man police described as having “violent tendencies” is at large after allegedly trying to steal from a Colorado Target store. Edgewater police say Treandre King assaulted multiple employees after being confronted. There’s a warrant out for his arrest after DNA evidence linked him to the crime.
King is wanted for robbery, theft and three felony assault counts.
The crime happened on July 23 at approximately 4 p.m. An employee first confronted the suspect inside the Target and said he was suspected of stealing items. The suspect then took the employee’s phone and tried to walk out of the store. Before he could, several employees tried to stop him at the exit. He then attacked those workers and ran off.
Initially police weren’t able to identify him but a piece of clothing that they say King had handled and left inside the store had his DNA on it. An analysis of that DNA helped them determine King was their suspect.
Anyone with information about where King may be is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. The person who helps authorities locate him may be eligible for a reward for as much as $2,000.