DENVER (CBS4)– A busy intersection in Denver will be closed this weekend as crews build an underpass. The hope is that the area at Hampden and Colorado Boulevard will be safer for pedestrians and cyclists.

(credit: DOTI)

The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure is installing the underpass. It will allow people using the Highline Canal to get through the area without having to cross through traffic.

The closure begins at 7 p.m. Friday and continues through 5:30 a.m. Monday. Closures will also continue next weekend.

