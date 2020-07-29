DENVER (CBS4)– A busy intersection in Denver will be closed this weekend as crews build an underpass. The hope is that the area at Hampden and Colorado Boulevard will be safer for pedestrians and cyclists.
The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure is installing the underpass. It will allow people using the Highline Canal to get through the area without having to cross through traffic.
One underpass down, one more to go! We're creating safer connections for High Line Canal trail users. With the CO Blvd underpass is done, crews will install the underpass at Hampden, requiring Hampden to close at CO this weekend. Info: https://t.co/kLJBJ4vXmP #VisionZeroDenver pic.twitter.com/fJp5GjJ0x9
— Denver Dept of Transportation & Infrastructure (@DenverDOTI) July 29, 2020
The closure begins at 7 p.m. Friday and continues through 5:30 a.m. Monday. Closures will also continue next weekend.