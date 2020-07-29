Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Sources tell CBS4 that Denver Public Schools will start the year with online learning only and that phase will continue at least through mid-October due to the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this month, DPS announced that school will start a week late, Aug. 24, and the first two weeks will be remote learning only. Now that plan has been changed to be 100% remote learning through Oct. 16.
The district says most classes will be live and will follow a dedicated schedule. Services will continue for English Language Learners as well as those who need social-emotional support.