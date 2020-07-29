CBSN DenverWatch Now
Filed Under:2020 Census, Census, Colorado News, Coronavirus

DENVER (CBS4)– The Census Bureau is turning to a new tactic to get people to respond to the questionnaire. This week, emails went out to residents living in low-responding areas to encourage them to complete the form.

(credit: Douglas County)

Right now, about 66% of Coloradans have responded to the 2020 Census.

Douglas and Jefferson counties have the highest response rates in Colorado, at 77%.

Hinsdale County in Southwest Colorado has the least response with only about 17 people who have filled out the form.

The current deadline to respond to the 2020 Census is Oct. 31. You can respond by mail, online at 2020census.gov or by phone 1-844-330-2020.

Comments

Leave a Reply