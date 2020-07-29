DENVER (CBS4)– The Census Bureau is turning to a new tactic to get people to respond to the questionnaire. This week, emails went out to residents living in low-responding areas to encourage them to complete the form.
Right now, about 66% of Coloradans have responded to the 2020 Census.
Douglas and Jefferson counties have the highest response rates in Colorado, at 77%.
Beginning July 30, census takers will begin knocking on doors in @douglascountyco to collect responses from households that have not yet responded. You can also respond online at https://t.co/NLcaARIU51 or by phone at 1-844-330-2020. #2020Census #ColoradoCounts pic.twitter.com/aZ5YtMPcCQ
— DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) July 29, 2020
Hinsdale County in Southwest Colorado has the least response with only about 17 people who have filled out the form.
The current deadline to respond to the 2020 Census is Oct. 31. You can respond by mail, online at 2020census.gov or by phone 1-844-330-2020.