JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Bandimere Speedway will reopen again Wednesday afternoon after reaching an agreement with Jefferson County Public Health. Bandimere decided to cancel events over the past weekend due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Jefferson County had requested a temporary restraining order just prior to a July 4 event at the speedway in which an estimated 7,500 people attended. At a hearing last week, the county’s request for an injunction was denied and determined as moot due to a new county health order.
The new order requires everyone in the county age 11 and up to wear a face covering both inside and while outdoors. The Colorado mandate already requires face masks to be worn in public indoor places and outdoors when social distancing isn’t possible.
Under the new agreement with the county, Bandimere officials are encouraging guests to purchase their passes online before an event. Pit spaces will be available on a first come, first served basis. Racers are required to keep their pit spot to a 20 foot-wide space.
Each pit area will be limited to 150 racers/crew members. In a Facebook post, Bandimere officials encouraged patrons to stay in the pit area as much as possible.
Bandimere is hosting a CSP “Take it to the Track” Test & Tune event on Wednesday. Gates open at 4 p.m. and admission is $35.
For more information about future events, visit bandimere.com.