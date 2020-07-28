Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – UPS is looking to hire 1,600 people in the Denver metro area. Most of the jobs are part-time for sorting and loading packages.
The company also has about 30 salaried, part-time supervisors and about 25 full-time drivers.
Pay starts at $15 an hour for the part-time package handlers. Even though the jobs are part-time, they are permanent jobs and have full health benefits, pension, tuition reimbursement and the possibility of promotion.
That’s also true for the supervisor and driver openings.
You can apply at upsjobs.com.