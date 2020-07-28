AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – The more things change, the more they stay the same for UCHealth. The University of Colorado Hospital at the Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora has been named the top hospital in the state, according to U.S. News and World Report.
2020 marks the ninth year in a row the hospital has been honored.
The report also ranks among the best in the country in several specialties, including second in pulmonology and lung surgery.
Other specialties include cancer, cardiology and heart surgery, orthopedics, neurology and neurosurgery, and gastrointestinal medicine.
“Our faculty continue to hone their research, bringing forth some of the most innovative procedures in the country to patients of University of Colorado Hospital with commitment and devotion. We are able to provide some of the best care in the country and offer access to cutting-edge clinical trials, right here in Colorado,” said John Reilly, Jr., MD, Dean of the CU School of Medicine.
Alongside University of Colorado Hospital, Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland and Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs tied for 6th best in the state, and Poudre Valley Hospital ranks number 8 in the state.
University of Colorado Hospital is also Colorado’s only adult academic medical center. To see the whole list for yourself, click here.