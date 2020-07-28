Comments
CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo (CBS4) – Search and Rescue teams in Chaffee County are looking for a missing hiker near Ice Mountain. Terry Pann went missing last weekend.
Pann, a 60-year-old Nathrop resident, went missing sometime between last Wednesday (July 22) and Saturday (July 25) near Winfield. Crews on Tuesday morning were searching several areas, such as Ice Mountain, 3 Apostles, Lake Ann, Huron and Granite Mountain.
Field teams, climbers and air medical crews are all searching those areas.
“Search and Rescue teams in Chaffee County are looking for a missing hiker near Ice Mountain” — in the Collegiate Peaks Wilderness. “Near Ice Mountain” isn’t specific enough to pin the area of the search to the Gunnison National Forrest (as opposed to the San Isabel National Forest), but it is definitely in the Wilderness.