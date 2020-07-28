(CBS4)- A rising prospect for the Denver Nuggets’ shared his views on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic on social media. Michael Porter, Jr. says “the coronavirus is being used for a bigger agenda.”
The comments came during a Q&A on Snapchat. One viewer asked his thoughts on the pandemic and the response to fight the virus.
“It is being used for population control, and in terms of being able to control the masses of people. Because of this virus the whole world is being controlled. You are required to wear masks, and who knows what happens when this vaccine comes out,” Porter, Jr. said. “You might have to have this vaccine in order to travel. That would be crazy, I’ve never been vaccinated in my life. I’ve never had any shots or anything like that. It could get crazy, it is definitely an agenda behind everything that’s going on right now and everything, all you can do is sit back and watch what’s going on. Don’t get too emotionally involved. But, yeah, it is a serious thing. It is a real thing. But it’s being overblown.”
Porter, Jr. was the first round draft pick for the Nuggets in 2018.