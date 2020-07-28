Comments
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Everyone in Jefferson County must wear a mask both inside and outdoors to protect against the spread of coronavirus. This comes amid a spike in cases last week.
Jeffco Public Health has issued a new order that requires everyone in Jefferson County age 11 and up to wear a face covering both inside and while outdoors.
The Colorado mandate already requires face masks to be worn in public indoor places and outdoors when social distancing isn’t possible.
The Jeffco order comes amid a jump in COVID-19 cases. There was a big spike on Friday with 96 new cases reported in one day.
Good luck…. we have ADA laws that are already in place that protect against this type of power grab.