GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) — One of the largest rodeos of the PRORODEO season will be coming to Greeley this September. The RAM National Circuit Finals Rodeo (NCFR) will take place Sept. 10-13 — and organizers are hoping to have spectators in the stands.

This is the first time the RAM NCFR, originally scheduled to take place in Kissimmee, Florida, will be hosted in Greeley.

The Stampede planned on hosting the Spud Rodeo Series in September, but officials with the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) said the committee in Greeley stepped up to host the NCFR.

“We are honored to collaborate with the PRCA on this important event in the sport of rodeo and acknowledge the hard work of the rodeo contestants,” commented Chad Sanger, Greeley Stampede General Chairman.

Earlier this year, the Greeley Stampede had to cancel all summer events due to concerns about COVID-19.

Officials said the Stampede and the PRCA will be taking every precaution to keep the cowboys and fans safe.

“At this time, we are working to ensure we can safely have fans in the stands during the rodeo series,” continued Sanger. “We are working with local and state government to protect the health of our community and navigate through the changing regulations for events.”

Currently, the RAM NCFR will broadcast live on the Cowboy Network television station for fans to enjoy.

The RAM NCFR will include five performances featuring more than 200 contestants from each of the 12 US circuits as well as Canada and Mexico. The circuit finals, which is a bracket style competition, will culminate with a semifinals and finals on Sunday, September 13.

“The bracket style is different than what our fans are used to seeing. During the Stampede, contestants ride once and try to get a spot in our finals. The bracket gives fans more of an opportunity to follow the cowboys while they are here competing,” explained Sanger.