DENVER (CBS4) – A Denver woman has a special wish for her 108th birthday: 108 birthday cards! Gertie Abkes was born Aug. 4, 1912, just four months after the Titanic sank. She has survived two pandemics: the current COVID-19 pandemic and the Spanish Flu pandemic of 1918-1919.
She will turn 108 years old next Tuesday. For her birthday, Abkes wants to receive 108 birthday cards.
Since 1942, she has lived in Denver where she went to nursing school and worked for Rose Medical.
Fun fact: Abkes drove a vehicle until she was 100 years old!
Abkes, a Denver Broncos fan, lives at the Clermont Park Life Plan Community in Denver.
Birthday cards can be mailed to:
Gertie Abkes
Clermont Park Life Plan Community
2479 S. Clermont St., Denver, CO 80222