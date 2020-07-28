DENVER (CBS4) – Happy Tuesday! We had an incredible sunrise this morning along the Front Range thanks to a large field of alto-cumulus clouds hanging out. The picture below was sent to us from Kiowa.
Today’s weather headlines will feature more below normal temperatures along with a good chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms. It’s all thanks to a weather disturbance over Utah that will cross our state today.
With the increased cloud cover our afternoon highs will be cooler than normal for this time of year. Denver should be around 90 degrees but we are only looking at the middle 80s today.
Some places could see locally heavy rain this afternoon and that could mean some isolated areas with flash flooding. We saw a little bit of that yesterday near Leadville and Telluride.
Some drier air will work in on Wednesday and that will allow us to warm up just a bit. But then some cooler air will return for Thursday and Friday.