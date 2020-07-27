DENVER (CBS4) — Two Aurora police officers were hurt and rushed to the hospital after a shooting in Green Valley Ranch. The shooting happened Monday evening in the 4700 block of Argonne Street.
That’s near Green Valley Ranch Boulevard and Tower Road.
Denver police are investigating what happened leading up to the shooting. Both officers suffered non-life threatening injuries and are recovering at the hospital.
This is an active scene. Please refer to @DenverPolice for updates regarding the OIS.
— Aurora Police Dept. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@AuroraPD) July 28, 2020
Copter4 flew over the scene where red crime scene tape had been used to mark off a section of the parking lot in the complex of the Redstone Ranch Apartments.
What appeared to be FBI agents could been seen with police officers walking through the parking lot.