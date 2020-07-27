DELTA, Colo. (CBS4) – It’s Christmas in July as we learn Colorado will provide the Capitol Christmas Tree this year.
“I’m thrilled that one of Colorado’s magnificent Engelmann Spruce is heading to Washington D.C. to represent our state at the U.S. Capitol during the holidays this year,” said Governor Jared Polis in a news release.
The tree will be harvested from the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests.
The Colorado Tourism Office also announced the kick-off of the 2020 Capitol Christmas Tree project to encourage all of us to make ornaments for the tree.
The theme for the tree this year is “Experience Your Nature” and the governor says that’s perfect for our state.
“Coloradans are proud of our state’s natural beauty, forests, and incredible outdoor spaces, and I’m glad the rest of the country will be able to see a small piece of the majesty that Colorado offers. While this is a difficult time for people across our state and across the country, I hope that Colorado’s contribution to the national Christmas spirit can help bring us all together.”
You’ll be able to start tracking the tree’s journey in November.
