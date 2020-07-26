EATON, Colo. (CBS4) — The Eaton Police Department arrested a man accused of driving an SUV through a crowd of pedestrians at a “Blue Lives Matter” rally on Saturday.
The driver of a maroon SUV exited the roadway in the 200 block of Collins Street and drove through the grass park where the participants were gathered, investigators said on Facebook. The driver sped off.
The suspect was taken into custody minutes later at the 1100 block of 2nd Street Road.
The subject was charged with seven counts of attempted first degree assault, seven counts of felony menacing, and reckless driving.
Police did not identify the suspect, but according to jail records, 21-year-old Isaiah Cordova, was the only person booked Saturday. His charges include felony menacing and reckless driving.
Cordova was still in custody as of 1:45 p.m. Sunday