CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Chris Spears
Filed Under:Flash Flood. Monsoon, Thunderstorm, Wray, Yuma County

DENVER (CBS4) – A slow-moving thunderstorm parked itself over parts of Yuma County late Thursday night and dropped several inches of rain on the region. The storm caused flash flooding along the Republican River. The heavy rain extended into nearby Nebraska and Kansas.

(credit: CBS)

Flooding in Wray, Colorado. (credit: Eric Colcleasure)

The map below shows rain totals that were reported to the CoCoRaHS network early Friday. One of the highest totals was a rain gauge just outside of Parks, Nebraska, that measured 7.40 inches of rain. The National Weather Service in Goodland said there were estimates in a few spots of nearly 10 inches of rain.

Flooding in Wray, Colorado. (credit: Eric Colcleasure)

Because there is the potential to see more rainfall the National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for the area through Friday evening. It would not take much rain to create additional flooding concerns due to the saturated soils.

Chris Spears

Comments

Leave a Reply