DENVER (CBS4) – A slow-moving thunderstorm parked itself over parts of Yuma County late Thursday night and dropped several inches of rain on the region. The storm caused flash flooding along the Republican River. The heavy rain extended into nearby Nebraska and Kansas.
Here's a radar loop of that epic rain last night in Yuma County, SW Neb. and NW Kansas. #COwx #4wx #NEwx #KSwx pic.twitter.com/gHhhEvkjSm
— Chris Spears (@ChrisCBS4) July 24, 2020
The map below shows rain totals that were reported to the CoCoRaHS network early Friday. One of the highest totals was a rain gauge just outside of Parks, Nebraska, that measured 7.40 inches of rain. The National Weather Service in Goodland said there were estimates in a few spots of nearly 10 inches of rain.
Because there is the potential to see more rainfall the National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for the area through Friday evening. It would not take much rain to create additional flooding concerns due to the saturated soils.