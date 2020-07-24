GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – If you’re applying to the University of Northern Colorado for the fall 2021 term, you will not need an ACT or SAT score as part of your entrance package. The university has dropped the normal requirement for graduating high school seniors.
The university announced the change last week. ACT and SAT exams were widely cancelled this past spring during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, when 2021 high school graduates were juniors.
“We have data to support that student’s achievement in their high school courses is a very strong indicator of success from the time they enroll to graduation at UNC, and we support this change,” Kim Medina, UNC assistant vice president of Enrollment Management, said in a release.
Admissions criteria for those students will include high school GPA, courses completed in a student’s junior year, and courses being taken in a student’s senior year. Applicants can also submit a short essay.
The window for 2021 high school graduates to apply to UNC starts August 1st, 2020.