DENVER (CBS4)– Dozens of protesters gathered at the state Capitol on Friday evening. After a while, they took their demonstration to the streets.
The protesters continued to grow in number from just a couple of dozen to more than 100 on Friday night.
Some carried signs urging justice for those who died at the hands of police and “Black Lives Matter.” Others chanted for change.
Copter4 flew over the march as they made their way through downtown. The protest seemed peaceful in the first few hours.
Denver police officers followed the crowd as they marched.