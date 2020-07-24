DENVER (CBS4) – The chance for daily thunderstorms we are accustomed to in the summer will ratchet up in the coming days. Monsoonal moisture will guaranteed rain at some point in every corner of the state by early next week.
On Friday, showers will spread from the mountains to the plains by early evening. Some of the storms will capable of producing locally heavy rain.
And speaking of heavy rain, there was torrential rain in Colorado’s Yuma County Thursday night. Some areas measured as much as 10 inches of rain near Wray. Local officials reported significant flooding and many roads were closed due to water on the road including portions of Highway 385. A Flood Warning was in effect for this area through Friday morning.
The flow of monsoon moisture into Colorado will continue through early next week and weather models are showing significant rainfall for much of the state. While it won’t rain everywhere each day, everyone should get at least some rain through next Tuesday.
And it’s badly needed rain in many areas. 97% of Colorado is at least “abnormally dry” which is the precursor to drought and a troubling 74% of the state has at least moderate drought. Meanwhile 60% of Colorado is experiencing severe drought including the southwest side of the Denver metro area.
Storm chances reach 60% in the Denver metro area late Friday, then drop to 30% during the afternoon and evening on Saturday followed by a surge to 70% on Sunday. Temperatures will also remain hot for Friday and Saturday with highs near 90 degrees. Then a shift to 80s will start Sunday and continue through much of next week.