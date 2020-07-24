DENVER (CBS4) – One year after a Denver woman was killed while out for a bicycle ride, a Denver neighborhood is seeing a significant transition. In July of 2019, Alexis Bounds was killed by a driver of a dump truck. Now the scene of the accident is decorated with butterflies, lanterns and memorials.

“I think about Alexis every day, I miss her so much, her memory will always be alive,” Alexis’ mom Peggy Boardman said as she addressed a crowd Friday night.

Around 100 people showed up to the intersection of E. Bayaud and S. Marion Parkway around dusk. They shared tears, a few words, and a ride down through Washington Park. The same ride Bounds was on the day she died.

“If it was another family in our place she would be out here passionately contributing the way you are, she loved people she loved to smile, she loved new experiences and she loved her family most of all,” said Alexis’ husband Teddy Bounds.

“We’re out here to honor Alexis first and foremost but also to raise awareness,” said Amy Kenreich, a cycling advocate and resident of the neighborhood. Kenreich has worked with others on the art installation that will remain for the weekend.

“We want safe streets for everybody, for everybody. And the things that the city is doing like adding 125 miles of bike lanes, that is making it safer for everybody.” That’s a proven fact,” Kenreich said. “These ghost bikes are a reminder, when you step into a vehicle you have a big responsibility to watch out for your neighbors, your friends, people like me, people like Alexis.”

The City of Denver has installed a bench at the beginning of a bike path in the area and dedicated it to Bounds. There’s also an effort underway to keep Marion Parkway open for more pedestrians and bike travel, and fewer cars.