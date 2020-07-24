DENVER (CBS4) — The 24th Annual Chicano Music Festival is going on the airwaves and online this year. Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center is hosting the event with a full lineup of artists and events. It kicks off Friday and continues through Aug. 2.
This weekend, they’ve partnered with KUVO Jazz to bring the festival to the community over the radio. Listeners can tune in for smooth sounds from local, national, and international artists.
“Su Teatro began because it felt a real need to express the voices of our community that have, in a lot of ways, been marginalized. We felt it was a great way to move it into mainstream, so the festival’s focus is really talking about music that was born in Mexico and raised in Colorado,” said Su Teatro’s Tony Garcia. “Colorado has deep history of pioneers and tremendous musicians.”
Next week, Su Teatro continues the festival with limited in-person events, online performances, and much more. Visit SuTeatro.org to listen in!