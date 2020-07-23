(CBS4) – Two children in Colorado have died from a rare syndrome that affects children with COVID-19 antibodies. It is called Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, or MIS-C.
State health officials made the announcement about the deaths on Thursday and also said there have now been seven confirmed cases in Colorado. They didn’t reveal where the children lived or when exactly they died.
In May the CDC sent out a health alert to doctors and hospitals to be on the lookout for MIS-C. Colorado also reported its first few cases at that time and CBS4 also interviewed a mother who suspects her child came down with it.
MIS-C is similar to a more common syndrome called Kawasaki’s syndrome, and a Denver doctor said children who get MIS-C need to be monitored for Kawasaki’s symptoms for years after recovery.
Several of Colorado’s neighboring states also have small numbers of cases, according to a CDC map that tracks MIS-C cases across the country and was last updated last week. New York, Massachusetts and New Jersey all have seen more than 60 cases, according to the map.