ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (CBS4) — Ivanka Trump, first daughter and adviser to Pres. Donald Trump, visited Rocky Mountain National Park on Thursday.
“The pandemic has made us value, now more than ever, the national treasure that is our parks & the respite they afford our families,” Ivanka Trump tweeted.
She toured the park with Interior Secretary David Bernhardt, and delivered remarks.
The visit was intended to highlight the Great American Outdoors Act.
Ivanka Trump said the legislation will allocate billions to our public lands — “making it the most consequential conservation legislation since Pres Theodore Roosevelt!”
“The Great American Outdoors Act will be the single BIGGEST conservation investment for generations to come! Congratulations [Pres. Trump]!” Bernhardt tweeted.
The act will also provide a larger effort to clean up and maintain national parks — including Rocky Mountain National Park.
Yesterday, Ivanka Trump tweeted a photo of herself on the flight to Denver.
