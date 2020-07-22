COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Thousands are calling for change to a high school mascot in Colorado. They have signed a petition to replace the Native American symbol at Cheyenne Mountain High School in Colorado Springs.
The school board and superintendent are addressing the mascot issue but say they are focused on trying to reopen school this fall.
The petition organizers said the school made some changes a few years ago, but that doesn’t go far enough.
“They painted over the mural and they stopped all chanting and appropriation of wearing clothes and stuff to the games and I think that we shouldn’t stop there, let’s just erase the problem in general,” said petition organizer Amiya Peddada. “It creates an environment when culturally abusive behavior is acceptable.”
Did anyone ask the real Indian’s if this upsets them? For me, I am honored for schools to remember a great group of people. If this erasing of the past continues, what we will have in 100 years is no cool reminders of the American Indian!!