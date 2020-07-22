CBSN DenverWatch Now

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is expected to sign the Great American Outdoors Act into law. The bipartisan bill, spearheaded by Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner, would spend nearly $3 billion on conservation projects, outdoor recreation and maintenance of national parks.

It would include Rocky Mountain National Park and other public lands.

Rocky Mountain National Park (credit: CBS)

Supporters say the measure would be the most significant conservation legislation enacted in nearly 50 years. The House approved the bill Wednesday, weeks after it won overwhelming approval in the Senate.

The bill would spend about $900 million a year on land and water conservation and $1.9 billion on parks and other lands.

