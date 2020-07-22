WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is expected to sign the Great American Outdoors Act into law. The bipartisan bill, spearheaded by Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner, would spend nearly $3 billion on conservation projects, outdoor recreation and maintenance of national parks.
JUST IN ➡️ The US House voted 310-107 to pass my bipartisan Great American @OutdoorsAct, landmark legislation to fully #FundLWCF and provide funding to #RestoreOurParks. This is a historic day for conservation and I look forward to @realDonaldTrump signing this bill into law. pic.twitter.com/3NGmU5ayUB
— Cory Gardner (@SenCoryGardner) July 22, 2020
It would include Rocky Mountain National Park and other public lands.
Supporters say the measure would be the most significant conservation legislation enacted in nearly 50 years. The House approved the bill Wednesday, weeks after it won overwhelming approval in the Senate.
The bill would spend about $900 million a year on land and water conservation and $1.9 billion on parks and other lands.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)