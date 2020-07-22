EAGLE, Colo. (CBS4) – Some residents in Eagle are coming together to prevent tragedy from striking again. They want a fence built around the Eagle Villas apartment complex separating it from the Eagle River.
Last month, a 3-year-old boy disappeared from the complex and was found weeks later in the river.
A woman named Diana Maatsch says she and her husband had just put their young daughter to bed when they saw flashlights along the river. The couple helped in the search for the boy.
She created a GoFundMe page to help get the fence built to help keep the community safe.
‘”It’s not safe. It’s not safe for children… There needs to be a barrier, and I don’t want it to happen again. It cannot happen again,” she said.
Maatsch says she’s in contact with the complex’s management and the town of Eagle to find a solution.