DENVER (CBS4)– Denver Public Schools has joined a lawsuit filed against the U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos and the Department of Education. The lawsuit states they are wrongly sending public money to private schools.
The lawsuit involves $13.5 billion in the federal CARES Act for public schools. DeVos has ruled the act requires public schools to set aside funds for private schools based on the total school population rather than the number of students in poverty in those private schools.
Denver says not being able to use that money throughout the district would hurt all students, including minorities.
DPS and the school board treasurer argue the rule is morally wrong.
“It’s unacceptable, unfair and inequitable,” said DPS Board Treasurer Lisa Flores.
“Protecting public funds for low income families and schools that fully serve the public is the right thing to do at any time. It is critical now,” said DPS Superintendent Susana Cordova.
DPS said abiding by the rules set by DeVos would cost the school district $1.5 million amid facing an estimated lost of $63 million because of the coronavirus impact.