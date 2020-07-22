DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Mayor Michael Hancock is inviting families to a free COVID-19 testing event on Thursday in Montbello. In addition to the free tests, the city is partnering with WeeCyle to offer parents free baby formula, wipes and diapers at the event.
🗣️We're excited to bring free food, COVID-19 testing, baby formula, wipes and diapers to our residents in Montbello this Thursday, July 23 from 9a-1p. Please share. 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/QEod1H0GsP
— Michael B. Hancock (@MayorHancock) July 22, 2020
The mobile food pantry and COVID-19 testing site will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Ascension Catholic Parish, which is located at 14050 Maxwell Place in Denver.
Denver health officials are also partnering with the Foundation for Sustainable Urban Communities to provide free COVID-19 tests on Saturday at the Montbello Campus Student Parking, located off of 51st Avenue and Bolling Street.
The testing on Saturday will go from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Organizers said everyone is welcome at the event, regardless of insurance or immigration status.
Testing is also available 7 days a week outside the Pepsi Center. The Pepsi Center will open at 8 a.m. and will remain open until 2,000 tests have been administered. To register for a test at the Pepsi Center, click here.