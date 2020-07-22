CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Audra Streetman
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Mayor Michael Hancock is inviting families to a free COVID-19 testing event on Thursday in Montbello. In addition to the free tests, the city is partnering with WeeCyle to offer parents free baby formula, wipes and diapers at the event.

The mobile food pantry and COVID-19 testing site will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Ascension Catholic Parish, which is located at 14050 Maxwell Place in Denver.

Denver health officials are also partnering with the Foundation for Sustainable Urban Communities to provide free COVID-19 tests on Saturday at the Montbello Campus Student Parking, located off of 51st Avenue and Bolling Street.

The testing on Saturday will go from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Organizers said everyone is welcome at the event, regardless of insurance or immigration status.

Testing is also available 7 days a week outside the Pepsi Center. The Pepsi Center will open at 8 a.m. and will remain open until 2,000 tests have been administered. To register for a test at the Pepsi Center, click here.

