(CBS4) – Hall of Fame running back Terrell Davis is excited to see what the two guys in his former position can do for the Denver Broncos this season.
“I think they’ll work great,” Davis said of Melvin Gordon and Phillip Lindsay during his appearance on Xfinity Monday Live with CBS4 sports anchor Michael Spencer.
“You have two guys who are different style of runners, and that’s always a plus. I think their play will be dictated probably based off of a game plan,” he added.
“I see those guys getting equal share depending upon who they play and how the game plan is laid out.”
Davis also has high hopes for the Broncos and second year quarterback Drew Lock.
“I think the first thing that I loved about watching him was the way that his teammates responded to him last year,” said Davis when asked about Lock.
“It just seems like he has this infectious personality, people gravitate towards him, and he has the ability to uplift the play around him, which is the sign of a good quarterback, a great quarterback at that.”
The Broncos are set to begin training camp next week and will begin the 2020 season at home on Monday Sept. 14 against the Titans.