ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – With the Denver Broncos training camp underway, let’s take a look at each position. Here’s how the Broncos look at on the defensive line.

In the Hunt:

Defensive End:

Dre’Mont Jones, 2nd season

Jonathan Harris, 2nd season

DeMarcus Walker, 4th season

Defensive Tackle:

McTelvin Agim, rookie

Jurrell Casey, 10th season

Christian Covington, 6th season

Mike Purcell, 5th season

Shelby Harris, 6th season

Joel Heath, 4th season

Kyle Peko, 3rd season

Top Offseason Moves: Traded a seventh-round pick for Jurrell Casey, signed Shelby Harris (one-year, $3.25 million), Christian Covington (one-year, $1.5 million), lost Derek Wolfe to the Baltimore Ravens in free agency.

Projected Starters: Jurrell Casey, Mike Purcell, Shelby Harris

The Broncos picked up Jurrell Casey in a trade with the Tennessee Titans and he will take over for Derek Wolfe. Casey made it to the Pro Bowl the last five years and had 44 tackles and five sacks last season. Casey will be paired with Mike Purcell, who graded out as the best run defender last year among interior linemen, according to Pro Football Focus. Shelby Harris returns on a one-year deal. He had six sacks in 2019, which was the third-most on the Broncos.

Reserves: McTelvin Agim, Dre’Mont Jones, Demarcus Walker, Christian Covington, Jonathan Harris, Joel Heath, Kyle Peko

The Broncos invested a third-round pick in McTelvin Agim from Arkansas. He will join 2019 third-round pick Dre’Mont Jones in the rotation. Jones was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week after his 2.5 sack performance against the Detroit Lions last season. Christian Covington comes to Denver from the Houston Texans. Jonathan Harris and Demarcus Walker will battle for playing time and a roster spot.

Best Training Camp Battle: Battle for 6th and Possibly 7th Defensive Line Spot

The Broncos will have five players coming into camp looking to grab the sixth spot on the defensive line. In the last game of the season against the Raiders, Fangio had seven defensive linemen on the roster and only used five on gameday.

With Casey, Purcell, Harris, Agim and Jones near locks to make the final roster, Demarcus Walker comes into another training camp with his roster spot unassured as he will battle Jonathan Harris and Christian Covington for playing time. Joel Heath and Kyle Peko will battle for the backup nose tackle position.

Under the Radar: Can Jurrell Casey Turn Back the Clock? Despite Jurrell Casey making it the pro Bowl for the last five seasons, he had a career-low 44 tackles and missed two games in 2019. The Broncos are hoping this 30-year-old defender, will play like he did in the 2019 playoffs where he had 2.5 sacks, as he helped the Titans to the AFC Championship Game, and put up numbers like he did in 2018 when he had 62 tackles and seven sacks.

Stats to Know:

– Broncos had the 16th ranked run defense (111.4 yards per game).

– Broncos allowed nine rushing touchdowns last season, tied for fifth best in the NFL.

What They Said: Broncos President of Football Operations/General Manager John Elway on Jurrell Casey

“Jurrell Casey is a top-flight defensive lineman who has been among the most productive players in the NFL at his position. What stands out with Jurrell is how hard he plays, providing a consistent interior pass rush and coupling that with a strong presence against the run. In addition to being a perennial Pro Bowler, Jurrell is a respected locker room and community presence who brings strong leadership qualities to the Broncos.”