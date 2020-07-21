Comments
GLENDALE, Colo. (CBS4) – The city of Glendale voted to opt out of the Tri-County mask order which would take effect this Friday. However, the city will comply with a statewide mask order in effect now.
The city said in its resolution, passed on Tuesday night, the county’s health department order was too broad.
One of the major issues was the limit on seating in a restaurant for members of the same household.
City officials say 59% of its population lives alone.
Under the resolution, the city will give a facial covering to those visiting the Glendale Municipal Building who do not already have one.