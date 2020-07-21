DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Public Schools released its remote learning plan to help guide parents for the upcoming school year during the coronavirus pandemic. Last week, DPS announced school will start a week late, Aug. 24, and the first two weeks will be remote learning.

As part of the new virtual program, some students might have teachers from different schools. They will firstly have experience in the subject children are learning, but will also receive extra virtual education training.

The district says most classes will be live and will follow a dedicated schedule. Services will continue for English Language Learners as well as those who need social-emotional support.

“School leaders may allow students to transfer programs at their discretion should they have the ability to do so. If multiple schools have partnered for a virtual program, there will be a process for reviewing mid-year transfers for special circumstances.”

The district says it can transition between three levels of learning as health guidelines fluctuate: remote, hybrid and in-person.

In a hybrid learning environment, schools will be open with reduced class sizes on an AA/BB schedule. Students with disabilities and students who are beginner English Language Learners will have an additional in-person learning day. The district notes siblings will have the same schedule to avoid scheduling conflicts. This hybrid scenario does not apply to virtual program students, the district says.

In an in-person learning environment, all students, except those in a virtual program, will return to school buildings.

Student will learn remotely in a remote learning environment.

The district also noted it plans to address parent complaints and concerns about strengthening student-teacher relationships, simplifying technology, closing the internet and device gaps as well as consistent attendance requirements, grading and instruction.

Read more from the district’s remote learning plan: