COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Dozens of dead fish have washed up on the shore of a popular lake in Colorado Springs.
Kayla Rodriquez sent video of the fish to 11 News, the CBS affiliate in the Springs. She took the video Sunday at Prospect Lake in Memorial Park.
The city closed the lake to swimming and anything other than fishing in June because of toxic blue-green algae but officials think the fish kill might be caused by something else.
“Colorado Parks & Wildlife is the expert when it comes to aquatic wildlife,” Vanessa Zink the Senior Public Communications Specialist with the City of Colorado Springs wrote to 11 News. “But we believe it has more to do with the water temperature than the algae itself. The algae, however, may be a compounding factor.”
CPW had already issued a warning about fishing in the heat Saturday. “Colorado Parks and Wildlife is encouraging trout anglers statewide to consider fishing early in the day and in higher altitude lakes and streams as hot, dry conditions and reduced water levels may increase stress to trout populations,” CPW stated in the release.
The agency says when temperatures are above 70 degrees in the lakes, fish stop eating and that makes them susceptible to disease.
Zink told 11 News the temperature at Prospect Lake was 72.86 degrees on July 7.