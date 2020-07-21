PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4)– The mountain bike shortage may last until next year and shops across Colorado can’t keep them in stock. The demand for bicycles has skyrocketed during the coronavirus pandemic.
Lee Newhard is the owner of The Great Divide bike shop in downtown Pueblo. Since his shop reopened in May, the stock room has been nearly empty after he sold out.
As the demand for mountain bikes continues to rise, the supply has dwindled. Because of coronavirus, Newhard is worried he won’t have mountain bikes for sale until 2021.
“China shut down for a while, and that’s where some of the products were made. A lot of things were shut down, so things didn’t get made up, the new stuff didn’t get made up and the old stuff had run out and the demand of bikes was just enormous,” said Newhard.
He said even though his bike supply is running low, the shop is able to stay afloat because people are making repairs to the bicycles they already own.