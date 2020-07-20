Comments
WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A wildfire in Weld County burned 2,000 acres, but is fortunately now contained. The fire sparked on Weld County Roads 49 and 22 near Keensburg on Sunday.
One home and several outbuildings were destroyed. Multiple heavy air tankers helped drop slurry as crews spent hours mopping up hot spots.
“We held strong. It turned out the best it could,” Weld County officials told CBS4 on Monday.
The wind caused the fire to grow so quickly, they added.
It’s not clear what caused the fire, but investigators are looking at a power line as a possibility.
Ten agencies responded, and there were no injuries.