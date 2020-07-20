Comments
LYONS, Colo. (CBS4) – Officials in Lyons closed the town’s parks over the weekend due to COVID-19 concerns. The parks were seeing increasingly high volumes of visitors, despite efforts to maintain a controlled capacity.
Group gatherings, picnicking and congregating around the river will not be permitted moving forward.
“We’re deeply concerned with the crowding, as we continue to see very few masks and lax social distancing. With limited resources, the crowds of people have become increasingly challenging to safely manage,” Town Administrator Simonsen said in a prepared statement about the coronavirus closure.
People will still be able to use the trail systems in Lyons and will still have access to St. Vrain Creek which runs through town.