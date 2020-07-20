DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver District Attorney’s Office filed charges against a woman seen on video hitting a man with her car. The crash happened during a Justice for George Floyd protest near the State Capitol in May.

Jennifer Watson was charged with assault and reckless driving. Her lawyer says the video did not show the whole story.

“My client was just trying to get home, driving a route she took regularly, when she was diverted by protesters at the intersection of East Colfax and Broadway. She was alone in her car with her dog when she was surrounded by people who began kicking and hitting her car and taunting and yelling at her. While stopped, a man jumped up onto the hood of her car and her windshield was smashed in two places. She was terrified and fearful for her safety.”

Video shows a black SUV trying to drive down Broadway, but is hindered by a small group of people in the street. One person refuses to budge and tries to face down the car, and another person gets on the hood then quickly jumps off.

As the man walks back toward the group, the SUV turns back toward the man and plows into him.

Then the crowd runs toward the SUV as it speeds down on Broadway.

That man, Max Bailey, who was hit spoke with CBS4 days after the crash. He said he was concerned about his sister who was protesting with him so he tried to stand in the way of the SUV.

At the time of the interview, Bailey shared these words for Watson.

“I hope you’re safe, I hope you’re okay, I hope you have peace in your heart and you’ll understand what you did.”