(CBS4) – No matter how wins or podiums he captured, the Supercross premier class championship always seemed just out of reach for Eli Tomac.

“It’s been a long time coming for us. I’ve been so close to this thing before,” Tomac said. “A lot of things kind of get stacked against you if you look at past history.”

From 2015 to 2019, Tomac raked in the wins but seemingly always hit unfortunate setbacks that left him finishing runner-up for the title three out of four years.

“It almost felt like I was running out of time. I’m 27 years old now,” Tomac said.

I know what you’re thinking — 27 isn’t old?! But in Supercross it is. Tomac is the oldest rider ever to win his first title. On Father’s Day 2020, the Colorado native finally broke through his glass ceiling, claiming his first 450 title.

“There was some doubt starting to creep into my mind. But at the same time, I feel like as I’ve gotten older, my mental game has gotten better. I feel like I’m more stable emotionally when I’m on the race track and on the starting line,” Tomac said.

The long-awaited and ever-elusive 450 title finally belongs to Tomac — and the cherry on top was winning his first title on his first Father’s Day as a dad.

“It was so cool. Jess and Lev weren’t there for the races, but the final day they let them on the floor. It was so cool and a very special weekend for me.”