Comments
GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters responded to a new wildfire burning near the Grand County-Summit County line. Smoke from the Dice Hill fire can be seen from Kremmling and Colorado State Highway 9.
Firefighters estimate it to be about 30 acres in size. No evacuations have been ordered, however deputies are encouraging campers in the area to get out.
Air tankers have been ordered to help fight the fire as a helicopter is dropping water onto the fire. It is not clear what sparked the fire.