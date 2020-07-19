PARKER, Colo. (CBS4) – Dozens of people gathered in Parker on Sunday morning to support police officers in Colorado. Coffee Cabin on South Parker Road organized the event.
Organizers called on Coloradans to “be responsible and peaceful” with regards to the statewide mask mandate. That mandate calls for masks to be worn indoors when there is no ability to social distance.
They urged on social media it was not a political rally, but rather a peaceful gathering to show support for law enforcement, first responders and military personnel.
Many waved “thin blue line” flags and American flags.
“We as citizens need to start stepping up, not from our couches or keyboards but from our actions. With this being said, PLEASE, put away the excuses, step up and stand for what is right,” organizers stated. “My Prayer is that come Sunday morning, Parker Road is filled with people of every color and nationality that understand and appreciate law and order and still feel it’s their constitutional right to a peaceful assembling right here in the greatest country in the world.”